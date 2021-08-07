Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Callum McManaman gives Tranmere win as Mike Dean needed as emergency official

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.08pm
Callum McManaman scored the winner on his debut (Joe Giddens/PA)
A debut goal for Callum McManaman gave Tranmere a 1-0 opening-day win over Walsall.

The former Premier League winger struck midway through the second half to give Micky Mellon’s side a deserved win.

McManaman also had Rovers’ best moment of a goalless first half as fellow new signing Emmanuel Dieseruvwe played him through on goal, only to be denied by a perfectly-timed tackle from Manny Monthe against his former club.

McManaman was then booked for diving as he burst through again, with Rovers fan and Premier League referee Mike Dean notably unimpressed in the stands.

The home side maintained their ascendancy after the break but could not find a way through until McManaman met Chris Merrie’s pullback with a first-time finish.

An injury to the assistant referee meant Dean took over as an emergency fourth official on the touchline after discussions with Walsall boss Matthew Taylor.

Merrie was then sent off for a rash challenge but the 10 men held on.

