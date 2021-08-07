Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Warren Burrell leaves it late as Harrogate snatch victory

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.11pm
Warren Burrell scored a last-gasp winner for Harrogate (Martin Rickett/PA)
Warren Burrell’s first Football League goal earned Harrogate a stoppage-time victory over Rochdale.

The 31-year-old defender, who failed to score in 50 games during Town’s maiden League season last term, struck in the second minute of time added on to secure a 3-2 triumph over a Dale side who were returning to Sky Bet League Two action after seven seasons in the division above.

Harrogate had taken a 2-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes thanks to debutants Luke Armstrong and Alex Pattison, before Alex Newby reduced the arrears on the quarter-hour and Conor Grant levelled early in the second half.

Armstrong took just five minutes to score his first goal for Harrogate, sweeping in from six yards after Jack Muldoon had spun past Jimmy McNulty and sent in a low cross from the right.

Former Wycombe midfielder Pattison doubled the advantage when he curled an excellent effort beyond Jay Lynch’s outstretched left arm after Dale captain Aaron Morley had given away possession in his own penalty area.

The visitors, playing under new boss Robbie Stockdale for the first time, pulled a goal back when Newby collected Stephen Dooley’s pass and rolled the ball home.

It was 2-2 when Grant slammed in from 12 yards after Newby had skilfully weaved his way to the right byline and pulled the ball back.

But after Lynch diverted an Armstrong effort out for a corner off his near post, Burrell drilled in from 15 yards as the visitors failed to clear George Thomson’s resulting corner to snatch the win.

