Local boy Macauley Bonne leaves it late to rescue draw for Ipswich

Macauley Bonne grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for Ipswich against Morecambe in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Cole Stockton’s excellent first-half solo goal gave the Shrimps the lead before Scott Fraser levelled for the Blues after the break.

But dangerman Stockton struck again in the 72nd minute before Bonne slid the ball home to earn a point for Town.

After a tentative start to the game, Ipswich skipper Lee Evans went close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute when his 25-yard free-kick drifted just wide of the Morecambe goal.

Stockton then skipped his way through a raft of Ipswich challenges to expertly slot home and put the Shrimps ahead in the 22nd minute.

Ipswich started the second half brightly and drew level when Fraser played a clever one-two with Conor Chaplin before firing across Kyle Letheren.

But Stockton put the Shrimps back in front in the 72nd minute when he rounded Vaclav Hladky after robbing Luke Woolfenden.

It was left for Ipswich-born Bonne, who came on as a substitute, to level the scores in added time after latching on to James Norwood’s flick-on.