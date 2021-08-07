Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gavan Holohan’s late goal gets Hartlepool off to a flying start

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.19pm
Gavan Holohan (holding trophy) scored a late winner (Nigel French/PA)
Gavan Holohan hit a brilliant late winner as Hartlepool marked their return to the EFL with a 1-0 win over Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

Holohan chested and then volleyed a lovely cross from debutant Tyler Burey into the bottom corner with two minutes remaining to secure three points.

Pools, promoted via the National League play-offs in June after four years at that level, had their moments but had not been able to find the breakthrough before that at Victoria Park.

New striker Olufela Olomola, signed after a successful trial following his release from Scunthorpe, lobbed over the goalkeeper and the crossbar inside the opening minute.

Shortly afterwards, wing-back David Ferguson curled a fine low shot around the far post. He also went close with a header later in the game.

Crawley posed little threat apart from striker Ashley Nadesan’s effort late in the first half. The visitors failed to record a shot on target during the 90 minutes.

Substitute Burey, on loan from Millwall, missed a chance at the far post from Luke Molyneux’s cross but made amends with the cross for Holohan to control and volley home with two minutes remaining.

