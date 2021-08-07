Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Red card for Cameron Blues fails to stop Morton beating Hamilton

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.21pm
Morton managed to hang on to defeat Hamilton 1-0 (John Walton/PA)
Morton managed to hang on to defeat Hamilton 1-0 (John Walton/PA)

Morton earned their first cinch Championship win of the season after hanging on to win 1-0 at Hamilton despite losing midfielder Cameron Blues to a late red card.

Hamilton had most of the possession and chances in the first half, with Lewis Smith going close for the home side and Andy Ryan testing the goalkeeper with a dangerous free-kick that was subsequently tipped over the bar.

Robbie Muirhead came close for the Ton but it was Gozie Ugwu who grabbed the opener, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner after a through ball from Blues to put the visitors 1-0 up.

The home side continued to press in the second half. Ryan thought he had scored the equaliser for Accies midway through the half, but his effort bounced off the underside of the crossbar and failed to go in.

Morton held on throughout the half despite a second booking which saw Blues dismissed in the 87th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier