Red card for Cameron Blues fails to stop Morton beating Hamilton

Morton earned their first cinch Championship win of the season after hanging on to win 1-0 at Hamilton despite losing midfielder Cameron Blues to a late red card.

Hamilton had most of the possession and chances in the first half, with Lewis Smith going close for the home side and Andy Ryan testing the goalkeeper with a dangerous free-kick that was subsequently tipped over the bar.

Robbie Muirhead came close for the Ton but it was Gozie Ugwu who grabbed the opener, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner after a through ball from Blues to put the visitors 1-0 up.

The home side continued to press in the second half. Ryan thought he had scored the equaliser for Accies midway through the half, but his effort bounced off the underside of the crossbar and failed to go in.

Morton held on throughout the half despite a second booking which saw Blues dismissed in the 87th minute.