Matty Willock hits stunner on Salford debut to secure point against Orient

Matty Willock marked his Salford debut in spectacular fashion with a 30-yard thunderbolt securing a 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient.

The home support saw their side fall behind after 33 minutes when Omar Beckles fired in on the rebound after Tom King’s initial save.

However, Orient’s advantage proved short-lived with former Manchester United youngster Willock unleashing a venomous strike from range that arrowed into the top corner.

The Ammies returned from the interval with the wind in their sails but O’s stopper Lawrence Vigouroux was in inspired form to thwart Conor McAleny and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Thomas-Asante thought he had handed Gary Bowyer’s side the lead when he converted a Josh Morris cross, but the former had strayed into an offside position.

A Morris header from close range dropped narrowly wide of the target while Vigouroux remained resolute as the two sides shared the spoils in Kenny Jackett’s Orient bow.