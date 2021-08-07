Benny Ashley-Seal hands Northampton win over Port Vale

Northampton got their Sky Bet League Two season up and running with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over 10-man Port Vale at Sixfields.

The Cobblers fielded eight debutants but it was an old name that scored the only goal of the game as Benny Ashley-Seal’s first-half strike ultimately proved the difference.

Vale started on top but they fell behind in the 23rd minute when a long throw into their box caused problems and Ashley-Seal was on hand to score from close-range after Nicke Kabamba’s shot had been blocked.

Tom Pett drew a low save out of Liam Roberts as Vale sought a quick response and the visitors should have been back on level terms before half-time when Devante Rodney picked out James Wilson but the striker somehow steered wide.

Vale’s chances were severely hampered 10 minutes into the second half when goalkeeper Lucas Covolan came racing out of his goal and saw red for tripping Kabamba.

Shaun McWilliams had a long-range shot tipped away by substitute goalkeeper Aidan Stone late on as Northampton claimed three points on the opening day.