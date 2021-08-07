Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Alex Baptiste nets late leveller as Bolton rescue point from MK Dons thriller

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.28pm
Alex Baptiste netted a late equaliser for Bolton Tim Markland/PA)
Defender Alex Baptiste snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to earn Sky Bet League One new boys Bolton a thrilling 3-3 draw with managerless MK Dons.

Substitute Hiram Boateng appeared to seal a comeback win for the Dons who led 1-0, trailed 2-1 and then levelled with 23 minutes remaining.

Instead, in the final extra minute, veteran Baptiste converted from close range to earn the home side deserved point.

Boateng, who was not expected to feature in former boss Russell Martin’s plans this season, fired home through goalkeeper Matt Gilks’ legs after 84 minutes.

Mo Eisa gave the visitors a 22nd-minute lead with his first goal for his new club. The former Peterborough striker also set up a great chance for Troy Parrott, who almost doubled their lead.

But George Johnston cleared off the line and Bolton levelled with a stunning 20-yard free-kick by debutant midfielder Josh Sheehan.

Amadou Bakayoko, another of Ian Evatt’s summer captures, handed the home side a 66th-minute lead after a brilliant cross from Declan John.

But Scott Twine matched Sheehan’s effort with a brilliant 71st-minute free-kick to make it 2-2.

Boateng finished off a length-of-the-field move to edge the Dons back in front before Baptiste came to Bolton’s rescue with his first goal since January 2014.

