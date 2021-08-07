Alex Baptiste nets late leveller as Bolton rescue point from MK Dons thriller

Defender Alex Baptiste snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to earn Sky Bet League One new boys Bolton a thrilling 3-3 draw with managerless MK Dons.

Substitute Hiram Boateng appeared to seal a comeback win for the Dons who led 1-0, trailed 2-1 and then levelled with 23 minutes remaining.

Instead, in the final extra minute, veteran Baptiste converted from close range to earn the home side deserved point.

Boateng, who was not expected to feature in former boss Russell Martin’s plans this season, fired home through goalkeeper Matt Gilks’ legs after 84 minutes.

Mo Eisa gave the visitors a 22nd-minute lead with his first goal for his new club. The former Peterborough striker also set up a great chance for Troy Parrott, who almost doubled their lead.

But George Johnston cleared off the line and Bolton levelled with a stunning 20-yard free-kick by debutant midfielder Josh Sheehan.

Amadou Bakayoko, another of Ian Evatt’s summer captures, handed the home side a 66th-minute lead after a brilliant cross from Declan John.

But Scott Twine matched Sheehan’s effort with a brilliant 71st-minute free-kick to make it 2-2.

Boateng finished off a length-of-the-field move to edge the Dons back in front before Baptiste came to Bolton’s rescue with his first goal since January 2014.