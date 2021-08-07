Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sutton sunk by last-gasp Ebou Adams winner

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.28pm
Ebou Adams snatched victory for Forest Green (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ebou Adams’ stoppage-time winner broke the hearts of League newcomers Sutton as Forest Green started life under new boss Rob Edwards with a 2-1 victory.

Sutton started brightly enough in their first shot at League football in their 123-year history.

Omar Bugiel was a threat against his former club and only a last-ditch foul from Jordan Moore-Taylor snuffed out his buccaneering run on goal.

However, it was Rovers who nosed ahead on the half-hour – Matty Stevens placing a towering header across goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis from Nicky Cadden’s arrowed cross.

Sutton grabbed the initiative after the break and Bugiel scored his side’s first EFL goal as he pounced on statuesque Rovers defending to stab the ball beyond Luke McGee.

Cadden saw a deflected strike kiss the top of the crossbar as Forest Green upped the tempo.

With Sutton looking to bag their first point, Adams had the last word, glancing home a free-kick from Regan Hendry in the first minute of time added on.

