Exeter and Bradford play out goalless draw

Exeter and Bradford fought out an entertaining goalless draw as Sky Bet League Two kicked off at St James Park.

In a surprisingly open start, Lee Angol crossed for the Bantams, but Andy Cook was unable to convert, while Matt Jay volleyed over from the edge of the penalty box for Exeter.

Bradford began to get on top and create the better chances and Exeter’s debutant goalkeeper Cameron Dawson made an unbelievable double save to deny the lively Cook.

Exeter ended the first half well with Jack Sparkes seeing a shot saved and Sam Nombe having an effort that looped onto the roof of the net.

Tim Dieng forced Richard O’Donnell into a save, low to his left, as Exeter started the second half well, and then forced O’Donnell into an even better stop on the hour mark.

Sparkes stung the palms of O’Donnell before Angol missed a glorious chance for the Bantams, with his touch letting him down at the vital time and then he fired into the side netting.

Dawson then saved well from Alex Gillead before Jay brought proceedings to a close with a wasted free-kick that went high over the bar in stoppage time.