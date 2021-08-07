Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Exeter and Bradford play out goalless draw

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.30pm
There were no goals at St James Park (Simon Galloway/PA)
Exeter and Bradford fought out an entertaining goalless draw as Sky Bet League Two kicked off at St James Park.

In a surprisingly open start, Lee Angol crossed for the Bantams, but Andy Cook was unable to convert, while Matt Jay volleyed over from the edge of the penalty box for Exeter.

Bradford began to get on top and create the better chances and Exeter’s debutant goalkeeper Cameron Dawson made an unbelievable double save to deny the lively Cook.

Exeter ended the first half well with Jack Sparkes seeing a shot saved and Sam Nombe having an effort that looped onto the roof of the net.

Tim Dieng forced Richard O’Donnell into a save, low to his left, as Exeter started the second half well, and then forced O’Donnell into an even better stop on the hour mark.

Sparkes stung the palms of O’Donnell before Angol missed a glorious chance for the Bantams, with his touch letting him down at the vital time and then he fired into the side netting.

Dawson then saved well from Alex Gillead before Jay brought proceedings to a close with a wasted free-kick that went high over the bar in stoppage time.

