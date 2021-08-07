Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kevin Ellison seals late win for Newport against Oldham

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.31pm Updated: August 7 2021, 7.31pm
Kevin Ellison scored the only goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Newport experienced late delight on the Sky Bet League Two opening day as Kevin Ellison’s goal handed them a 1-0 victory away at Oldham.

The hosts were without five key men due to Covid-19 protocols and lacked the necessary spark up top in the absence of Dylan Bahamboula and Hallam Hope.

There were clamours for a red card in the first half as Carl Piergianni seemed to hold the neck of Cameron Norman and push him to the floor but both were instead handed bookings by referee Tom Nield

Michael Flynn’s County came close to breaking the deadlock in the 57th minute when Mickey Demetriou nodded Robbie Willmott’s free-kick past Danny Rogers but he was adjudged to have been offside.

Oldham attempted to seize the advantage with a Piergianni header from Nicky Adams’ free-kick but his effort went over the bar.

And Newport eventually got their just rewards when, after a number of Latics errors, Ellison sprinted forward on the counter-attack in the 88th minute and his glancing header beat the goalkeeper.

