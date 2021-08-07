Kevin Ellison seals late win for Newport against Oldham

Newport experienced late delight on the Sky Bet League Two opening day as Kevin Ellison’s goal handed them a 1-0 victory away at Oldham.

The hosts were without five key men due to Covid-19 protocols and lacked the necessary spark up top in the absence of Dylan Bahamboula and Hallam Hope.

There were clamours for a red card in the first half as Carl Piergianni seemed to hold the neck of Cameron Norman and push him to the floor but both were instead handed bookings by referee Tom Nield

Michael Flynn’s County came close to breaking the deadlock in the 57th minute when Mickey Demetriou nodded Robbie Willmott’s free-kick past Danny Rogers but he was adjudged to have been offside.

Oldham attempted to seize the advantage with a Piergianni header from Nicky Adams’ free-kick but his effort went over the bar.

And Newport eventually got their just rewards when, after a number of Latics errors, Ellison sprinted forward on the counter-attack in the 88th minute and his glancing header beat the goalkeeper.