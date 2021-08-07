Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Luke McCormick scores debut winner for AFC Wimbledon at Doncaster

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.32pm
Luke McCormick was AFC Wimbledon’s match-winner (Simon Galloway/PA)
Luke McCormick was AFC Wimbledon’s match-winner (Simon Galloway/PA)

Luke McCormick marked his AFC Wimbledon debut with a fine free-kick that earned his new side a 2-1 comeback win at Doncaster.

Charlie Seaman put disjointed Doncaster ahead but Ayoub Assal levelled for Wimbledon before McCormick netted the winner 16 minutes from time.

The visitors had the better of the opening half with Rovers, complete with 10 debutants, struggling for cohesion.

However, Doncaster roared into life in the second half and took the lead 40 seconds in.

After good hold-up play from Tiago Cukur, the ball was lofted into the box with Seaman bringing it down and lashing into the far corner from 15 yards.

Wimbledon pushed hard after falling behind and ensured Rovers’ lead only lasted until the 57th minute.

After the ball ricocheted around on the edge of the box, it was played through low for Assal, who slotted into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Wimbledon continued to look the stronger side and took the lead in the 74th minute.

After Matt Smith was adjudged to have handled on the edge of the box, former Chelsea youngster McCormick curled a free-kick into the bottom corner for what would prove to be the winning goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier