Sunderland come from behind to sink Wigan

Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan 2-1 in their Sky Bet League One season opener at the Stadium of Light.

Former Black Cats duo Charlie Wyke and Max Power started the game for the Latics after signing in the summer but it was their former team-mate Ross Stewart who hit the 53rd-minute winner on Wearside.

Wigan took the lead in the 15th minute with a well worked move down the right-hand side.

Tendayi Darikwa drove down the right and teed up Will Keane on the edge of the box. His touch and volley struck the post before Gwion Edwards beat the offside trap to fire into the top corner.

Sunderland responded two minutes later when Stewart was felled in the box after a driving run and a penalty was awarded.

Aiden McGeady was on hand to send goalkeeper Ben Amos the wrong way from the spot and fire into the bottom left-hand corner.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side took the lead eight minutes into the second half when Stewart glanced a header home from Elliot Embleton’s corner.

Lynden Gooch almost added a third when his curling shot smacked the underside of the bar.

Wigan failed to create a chance in the second half as the Black Cats sealed victory.