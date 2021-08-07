Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sunderland come from behind to sink Wigan

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.32pm
Lee Johnson’s team made a winning start (PA)
Lee Johnson’s team made a winning start (PA)

Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan 2-1 in their Sky Bet League One season opener at the Stadium of Light.

Former Black Cats duo Charlie Wyke and Max Power started the game for the Latics after signing in the summer but it was their former team-mate Ross Stewart who hit the 53rd-minute winner on Wearside.

Wigan took the lead in the 15th minute with a well worked move down the right-hand side.

Tendayi Darikwa drove down the right and teed up Will Keane on the edge of the box. His touch and volley struck the post before Gwion Edwards beat the offside trap to fire into the top corner.

Sunderland responded two minutes later when Stewart was felled in the box after a driving run and a penalty was awarded.

Aiden McGeady was on hand to send goalkeeper Ben Amos the wrong way from the spot and fire into the bottom left-hand corner.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side took the lead eight minutes into the second half when Stewart glanced a header home from Elliot Embleton’s corner.

Lynden Gooch almost added a third when his curling shot smacked the underside of the bar.

Wigan failed to create a chance in the second half as the Black Cats sealed victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier