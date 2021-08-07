Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jake Reeves effort enough as Stevenage edge Barrow in League Two opener

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.41pm
Jake Reeves netted the winner for Stevenage just after the break (Tim Goode/PA)
Jake Reeves netted the winner for Stevenage just after the break (Tim Goode/PA)

Stevenage got their Sky Bet League Two campaign off to the perfect start with a dogged 1-0 win over Barrow at a raucous Lamex Stadium.

Jake Reeves got the only goal of the game just moments into the second half, crashing home Jamie Reid’s excellent cross to send the Stevenage faithful into raptures.

Barrow could count themselves slightly unlucky not to get a point from the entertaining encounter as they responded well to Reeves’ solitary strike.

Their best chance fell to Josh Kay after 57 minutes as he got in behind the Boro defence but guided his shot wide of the far post with just goalkeeper Joseph Anang to beat.

The hosts almost made it 2-0 in second-half stoppage-time but former Stevenage goalkeeper Paul Farman parried away Reid’s curling effort.

There was plenty of encouragement for both managers as Stevenage look to carry on their good form from last term and new Barrow boss Mark Cooper hopes to take confidence from his side’s strong second-half display.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier