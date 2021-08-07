Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gillingham fight back from early deficit to earn point against Lincoln

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.44pm
Tayo Edun put Lincoln ahead early on at Gillingham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gillingham battled back from an early Tayo Edun goal to earn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Lincoln on the opening day of the League One season.

Edun put the visitors ahead after just four minutes at Priestfield but the Gills hit back on the stroke of half-time through Danny Lloyd to claim a point.

Lincoln could hardly have wished for a better start to the new season as they took the lead when Edun lashed home into the top corner after Jamie Cumming had produced a great save to keep out Anthony Scully’s initial effort.

The hosts came close to equalising just shy of the half-hour mark when Vadaine Oliver’s looping header hit the crossbar, before Josh Griffiths pulled off a smart save to deny Max Ehmer on the rebound.

They did eventually equalise just before half-time, however, as a fumble from Griffiths led to a goalmouth scramble with the ball eventually being bundled home by Lloyd.

Edun came close to doubling his tally just after the break but saw his left-footed effort flash the post, while Oliver’s attempt to lob Griffiths following Kyle Dempsey’s through ball was thwarted by the Lincoln stopper in a second half that passed without any major chances for either side.

