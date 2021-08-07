Gillingham fight back from early deficit to earn point against Lincoln

Gillingham battled back from an early Tayo Edun goal to earn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Lincoln on the opening day of the League One season.

Edun put the visitors ahead after just four minutes at Priestfield but the Gills hit back on the stroke of half-time through Danny Lloyd to claim a point.

Lincoln could hardly have wished for a better start to the new season as they took the lead when Edun lashed home into the top corner after Jamie Cumming had produced a great save to keep out Anthony Scully’s initial effort.

The hosts came close to equalising just shy of the half-hour mark when Vadaine Oliver’s looping header hit the crossbar, before Josh Griffiths pulled off a smart save to deny Max Ehmer on the rebound.

They did eventually equalise just before half-time, however, as a fumble from Griffiths led to a goalmouth scramble with the ball eventually being bundled home by Lloyd.

Edun came close to doubling his tally just after the break but saw his left-footed effort flash the post, while Oliver’s attempt to lob Griffiths following Kyle Dempsey’s through ball was thwarted by the Lincoln stopper in a second half that passed without any major chances for either side.