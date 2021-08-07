Sport Partick Thistle ease to convincing win at Dunfermline By Press Association August 7 2021, 5.44pm Kevin Holt scored Partick’s second goal (Jane Barlow/PA) Partick Thistle made it two wins from their opening two matches with a dominant 3-0 win at Dunfermline. The visitors took a seventh-minute lead when Ross Docherty headed in a Kyle Turner cross. It did not take long for Thistle to double their lead, with Kevin Holt heading home another inviting cross from Turner in the 22nd minute. Dunfermline’s Ross Graham put through his own net in the 78th minute to seal victory for the visitors and move them top of the fledgling table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier 4 key questions as Dunfermline slip to Partick Thistle defeat and Peter Grant slams ‘lethargy’ ‘It feels like a win’ – Neil Critchley hails Blackpool after last-gasp equaliser Jason Naismith’s late goal wins it for Kilmarnock Ayr hit back from two goals down to draw with Arbroath