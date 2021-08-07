Jason Naismith’s late goal wins it for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock snatched a late 1-0 win at Queen of the South to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Scottish Championship season.

Jason Naismith struck in time added on to ensure Killie kept pace with Partick Thistle and Inverness at the top of the fledgling table.

Naismith fired low into the net when Rumarn Burrell slid him in.

Liam Polworth had a first-half goal ruled out for offside for the visitors, while Ruari Paton wasted the best opportunity for the hosts.