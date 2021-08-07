Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021
Late penalty lifts Mansfield to victory over Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 5.45pm Updated: August 7 2021, 6.09pm
Danny Johnson has joined Mansfield from Leyton Orient (Aaron Chown/PA)
Danny Johnson scored a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage-time as Mansfield beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 in Sky Bet League Two.

A brilliant individual goal from Cian Harries looked to have rescued a 1-1 draw for Rovers but debutant Johnson kept his cool to send the goalkeeper the wrong way after Oli Hawkins had been tugged in the box by Mark Hughes.

The visitors played the last 13 minutes with 10 men after Paul Coutts was sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

Harry Anderson went close for Rovers after 24 minutes before Ollie Clarke miscued a great chance for Mansfield five minutes later.

But Hawkins made no mistake three minutes before half-time when he headed home Kellan Gordon’s corner.

Anssi Jaakkola spilled a long-range Rhys Oates shot after 51 minutes as Mansfield enjoyed a good spell but Harries smashed a brilliant first-time volley past Nathan Bishop in the 62nd minute to level for the visitors.

Coutts was dismissed for appearing to hit Johnson on the head and Rovers paid the price when the forward slotted home deep into added-time.

