Late penalty lifts Mansfield to victory over Bristol Rovers

Danny Johnson scored a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage-time as Mansfield beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 in Sky Bet League Two.

A brilliant individual goal from Cian Harries looked to have rescued a 1-1 draw for Rovers but debutant Johnson kept his cool to send the goalkeeper the wrong way after Oli Hawkins had been tugged in the box by Mark Hughes.

The visitors played the last 13 minutes with 10 men after Paul Coutts was sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

Harry Anderson went close for Rovers after 24 minutes before Ollie Clarke miscued a great chance for Mansfield five minutes later.

But Hawkins made no mistake three minutes before half-time when he headed home Kellan Gordon’s corner.

Anssi Jaakkola spilled a long-range Rhys Oates shot after 51 minutes as Mansfield enjoyed a good spell but Harries smashed a brilliant first-time volley past Nathan Bishop in the 62nd minute to level for the visitors.

Coutts was dismissed for appearing to hit Johnson on the head and Rovers paid the price when the forward slotted home deep into added-time.