Steve Cotterill insists Shrewsbury ‘deserved something’ from Burton defeat

Steve Cotterill insisted Shrewsbury deserved to take something from their opening-day defeat by Burton as he made an emotional return to the touchline.

John Brayford’s first-half header was the difference in the game, which saw Burton dominate the first period while the Shrews were on top in the second.

They had numerous chances to score late on but could not convert and give Cotterill a point on his return to action after battling Covid-19.

He was given a rousing reception before the game and said: “I don’t like to make it my show or anything like that.

“I really appreciate the supporters of both clubs and the reception they gave me. I am thankful to everyone for that, it was just tinged by the fact we couldn’t give the supporters the three points we all craved.

“But we deserved something from the game, whether you think that or not, we created chances in the second half.

“What we have done is wasted the first half, and I think we looked a bit nervous early on. It is disappointing to concede the goal we did, from a set-piece.

“The second half was far better and I thought Burton’s defending in their own box was first class, absolutely outstanding, first class.

“Credit to them. We needed something to drop really and it didn’t. If we’d have played like we did in the first half in the second, we would have won the game.

“But I do think we did deserve to get something out of the game in the end.”

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was delighted with his Brewers side’s “workmanlike class”, as they defended well to deny the Shrews an equaliser.

He said: “I think in the first half we were superb, really good and understood where the space was and on another day we could have scored a second.

“We dropped off in the second half a bit and they made changes that changed the dynamic of the game.

“They played around us a bit but we defended well, put our bodies on the line, blocked everything and never gave in and I like that, I really like that workmanlike class and overall I will take that performance on the opening day.

“It didn’t look like an opening-day performance, but the only thing missing as I say was a second goal.

“It shows how well we played because they made two changes at half-time so that says enough.

“Altogether we are still a work in progress, but I think in the first half we showed what we can do going forward, and then in the second we showed defensively how well we can play, so moving forward it is about bringing the two together.”