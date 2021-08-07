Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joey Barton unhappy with referee as Bristol Rovers beaten by Mansfield

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 6.08pm
Joey Barton was not happy as his side lost to a late penalty (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fuming Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton criticised referee Josh Smith after his 10-man side lost 2-1 to Mansfield after a late penalty.

The game was level at 1-1 when Paul Coutts was sent off for an off-the-ball incident involving Danny Johnson in the 77th minute.

The Stags then won it six minutes into stoppage-time as Johnson scored from the spot after Mark Hughes had tugged Oli Hawkins.

“We are really disappointed to concede a penalty that late,” said Barton. “We feel massively aggrieved by it.

“The ref has made the wrong decision and it sums up his afternoon. He had a really poor afternoon, I felt. I felt we were good value for a point.

“Mansfield have invested heavily and they will be there or thereabouts. They have got a good manager and players who know how to work the referee.

“Johnson has punched Coutts in the chest and managed to get him sent off.

“They are smart enough to foul our player. Oli Hawkins has fouled Mark Hughes and he has given a penalty the other way.

“You can make your mind up when you watch that back. I don’t want to be bleating about referees but when they decide games like this…

“He has made two big decisions and it has cost us the game.”

He added: “We are miles off where we want to be but we will just keep getting better and better.”

Hawkins had headed the hosts in front after 42 minutes from Kellan Gordon’s corner but Rovers levelled after Cian Harries smashed a brilliant first-time volley past Nathan Bishop just after the hour.

The drama was to come later on and Mansfield boss Nigel Clough felt the decisions were a just reward for his side’s efforts.

“I didn’t see the red card, I half glanced and saw the hand coming down,” he said. “The old saying is not to raise your hands.

“The referee was right there. He was three yards away for the penalty, I have not seen it back but the tugging was happening all game. You have to keep putting the ball in the box and if they keep tugging you get your reward.

“We are not going to be able to play brilliant football every week so it is about character and perseverance.

“We showed a will to win today. The squad and the fans came together and we need that through the season if we are to be successful.

“It was good to get the first win of the season, especially for those lads who were here last season.

“It gives us a good platform. The other nice thing was that the vast majority of the crowd was still here, I didn’t see many leaving early.

“The noise they made when the goal went in sounded much more than 6,000.”

