Mark Robinson hails character of AFC Wimbledon side after comeback win

Mark Robinson felt his side showed the AFC Wimbledon spirit as they came from behind to beat Doncaster.

The Dons had the better of the first half but fell behind when Charlie Seaman netted for Rovers seconds after the break.

While manager Robinson admitted he had some concerns over how his young side would react, he need not have worried as Ayoub Assal equalised before new signing Luke McCormick curled in an excellent low free-kick to give Wimbledon the opening-day win.

“The lads have banned the word young because we are so young,” he said. “But you do wonder how they are going to react.

“They were straight back on the front foot. We had a couple of half-chances and then got the goal and kicked on again.

“Fundamentally it is just three points but it’s pleasing the way they came back.

“I don’t want to harp on but this is what this football club is all about.

“Whether we won or not today, if we put in the same performance the fans would have recognised that and that is key.

“You’re looking for that character and I’ve banged on that I think I’ve recruited the right characters. Today I think they showed they are.

“It was hard fought in the end and there’s lot to be pleased about plus some things to work on.

“I’m pleased for the fans because they travelled in excellent numbers.”

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens labelled his side nervy and admitted his disappointment that they failed to play their game on the day.

Wellens handed debuts to 10 players on his own first outing in the dugout for Rovers and felt it was clear that there is plenty of work to be done to get his side up to speed.

“It’s obviously a disappointing result,” he said.

“You don’t mind getting beat when you play the way you want to play but we never did that.

“It was very nervous at the start with 10 people making their debuts and we were really ragged at times.

“We scored a good goal through Charlie Seaman and it gave us a leg-up in the game.

“However the next five minutes or so showed how inexperienced we were, making bad decisions and not slowing the game down.

“The unfortunate thing was we were just about to make the change when Wimbledon scored because we’d sensed that.

“All in all I’m disappointed but we know where we are.

“I’m disappointed for them because we had so long away from a competitive match and we didn’t get the result. The performance wasn’t good enough for our supporters today.

“We’re aware of where we are but we were too nervous at times.”