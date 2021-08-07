Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Michael Appleton happy with opening-day point at ‘difficult’ Priestfield

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 6.31pm
Michael Appleton was pleased to see his side claim a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Michael Appleton was happy to escape Priestfield with a point as Lincoln held Gillingham to a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the League One season.

Tayo Edun had got the visitors off to a flyer but Steve Evans’ Gills levelled on the stroke of half-time when Danny Lloyd bundled home after a frantic goalmouth scramble.

Lincoln went down 2-1 to Blackpool in last season’s play-off final and Appleton hailed his players as they got their crack at promotion off to a solid start.

Appleton said: “I’m satisfied, on day one it’s always nice to get off to a win but I think it’s also important to try not to lose.

“We all know how difficult this place is, they make it difficult for you.

“I thought the second half we looked miles more like ourselves. It took a long time to really get into it and I think the way we built, the way we passed was much better.

“We created a lot more chances, all that was missing was the last little bit, whether it was the right pass, the right cross or the right shot, but over time that will come.

“We were okay in attack, I still think there’s so much more to come and I just thought we let ourselves down a little bit in the second half with that last little bit.

“But day one, I’m happy, satisfied and we stayed resolute when we had to in that first period.”

Lincoln came flying out of the blocks as Edun lashed home into the top corner after Jamie Cumming had kept out Anthony Scully’s effort.

But the home side hit back just before the break as Lloyd capitalised after a spell of pinball in the box to send the sides in level at the break.

Edun and Vadaine Oliver – who was initially awarded the Gills’ opening goal – went close in a largely uneventful second period but the spoils were shared.

Gillingham boss Evans said: “It was two teams that badly wanted to win. Lincoln wanted to get away to a great start and they did get away to a great start – they were much better than us for 20 minutes.

“Then we realised we had to work harder as a team and be smarter. We got in to half-time, got the goal and we probably should have gone in in front.

“In the second half we dominated the play, they’re playing on the counter and that’s where their chance has come from.

“Vadaine Oliver normally takes those bread and butter chances but he didn’t.

“I’m a little bit disappointed but I’m very proud of the players. We’ve got to get organised, disciplined, fight for everything and see where we go.”

