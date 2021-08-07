Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Robbie Neilson praises defence as in-form Hearts go top with Saints win

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 6.39pm
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson saw his side win at St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson praised his players’ defensive diligence as they won at St Mirren to move to the top of the cinch Premiership.

Goals from Andy Halliday and Liam Boyce gave the visitors a commanding lead and meant Joe Shaughnessy’s late header served only as a consolation for Saints who also had Kristian Dennis sent off.

It was Hearts’ first win in Paisley for almost 11 years and a sixth victory on the spin since the summer.

Neilson said: “I’ve been pleased with the start to the season but I keep emphasising to the players that it’s only a start.

“We’ve had a really good League Cup campaign which allows us to go to Celtic Park [for their last-16 tie] next Sunday.

“We’ve now had two good results in the league and I said to the boys before the game that we haven’t won here since 2010.

“That shows it’s a very difficult place to come to and get the three points. I’m delighted we managed to do that.

“I’ve watched a lot of St Mirren, they’re a strong team and they have a lot of cohesion as they have kept most of their best players for the last couple of years.

“They all know each other’s game and cause you a lot of problems as they have physicality and pace up front.

“We knew there would be times they would have the ball and we would need to press them. I thought our back three stood up to them very well.”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin felt his players had shown Hearts too much respect and had not been clinical enough with their chances.

He said: “It’s very frustrating. In the first 20 minutes we didn’t do well enough. Hearts deservedly went in front. It took us until after the goal to get to grips with the shape and the system.

“I felt after that we coped better and carried more of a threat. We asked Jamie McGrath to press the centre-back, Alan Power to come up higher and the back lads to squeeze the game.

“We were too cagey and showed Hearts too much respect. In the second half we were better. We played the majority in Hearts’ territory.

“But we needed to do things quicker. And we lacked creativity in the final third when we got there.”

