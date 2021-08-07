Sutton didn’t get what they deserved – Matt Gray

Bullish Sutton boss Matt Gray insists his Football League newcomers did not get what they deserved after Ebou Adams’ stoppage-time winner ruined their big day.

Sutton looked a sure bet for an opening-day point when former Rovers striker Omar Bugiel levelled up Matty Stevens’ first-half opener, only for Adams to pop up and snatch a last-gasp victory for the home side.

“Football is about swings and roundabouts. I’m sure we’ll get our rewards as the season wears on,” Gray said. “Sometimes you get things you don’t deserve. I don’t think we deserved that today.

“I’m not happy with the goal at the end and how we defended the free-kick, but I was happy with a lot of things.

“Their goal came out of nothing, but I’ll never question the character of this group.”

Gray believes his side can make a decent fist of their first season in the fourth tier.

He added: “It will be a success, a huge success if we maintain our League status.

“The first goal, can we get to 50 points? Probably 50 points keeps you up, almost certainly. Once we’ve hit that target, then we look at the next target of trying to see how far off the play-offs are or where we are currently sitting in the season.

“I’m desperate to make sure we stay up and get our 50 points on the board as quick as we possibly can. But after what we’ve achieved last year, nothing will surprise me with this club and this group of players going into the season.

“We’re so pleased to be here but we’re not just going to make the numbers up. We’re looking to compete, to kick on, and to make sure this club is a League club come the end of the season would be a great achievement for us.”

New Rovers boss Rob Edwards lauded the impact of Stevens, who had previously endured a frustrating spell on loan at Stevenage last season.

“He’s a delight to work with and he deserved to start the game and deserved his goal, I’m delighted with him – he’s so honest and he took his goal with precision.”

Edwards was equally delighted with match-winner Adams, and added: “Whenever Ebou plays, he probably plays all 11 positions anyway. He’s all over the place.

“Ebou’s best position is one where he’s able to run and get into forward positions, and that’s what we’ve challenged him to do this year.

“One of his main roles this season will be to run forward and get in the box. He’s also got such energy and athleticism that we want him to run back, make blocks and make tackles in our box.

“We want our players to do what they’re good at, and Ebou is good at running – along with lots of other things. He’s certainly capable of chipping in with goals this year.”

Edwards was fulsome in his praise for his new summer recruits, with Regan Hendry catching the eye alongside Ben Stevenson.

“Regan and Ben were really good and we showed lots of encouraging signs, but the challenge is to build on this,” Edwards said. “Sutton were excellent, it wasn’t a pretty game, but we will take the three points.”