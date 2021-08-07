Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday draw a blank at The Valley

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 7.43pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (left) and Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins shared the spoils (Tess Derry/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (left) and Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins shared the spoils (Tess Derry/PA)

Neither Charlton nor Sheffield Wednesday could give their raucous respective following a goal as their Sky Bet League One curtain-raiser finished 0-0 at The Valley.

The electric atmosphere of more than 17,000 fans between both the home and away stands amplified a tense and scrappy first half, with fans allowed back into stadiums once more.

The biggest event of the opening 45 minutes was an unfortunate head injury for Owls forward Callum Paterson which required lengthy treatment and a stretcher off the pitch.

Wednesday, relegated from the Championship last season, made life difficult for their hosts throughout but the Addicks created the better chances, with Conor Washington stopped at close range just before half-time and Albie Morgan sending two opportunities off target from the edge of the box.

Visiting skipper Barry Bannan almost won it for his side five minutes from time, but after beating two players with an impressive solo run he could only drag a drive past the Charlton goal with his right foot.

