Last day at the Games: Jason Kenny and Lauren Price end Olympics in golden glory

History-maker Jason Kenny and Lauren Price made it a glittering finale to a golden Tokyo Olympics for Team GB by capturing cycling and boxing titles on Sunday.

Kenny, 33, became the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals when he won the men’s keirin final in Izu.

Jason Kenny displays his record seventh Olympic gold medal (Danny Lawson/PA)

And Price then took Great Britain’s gold medal tally to 22 when she beat Chinese opponent Li Qian after a dominant display in the women’s middleweight final at Kokugikan Arena.

It was Team GB’s 65th medal of the Games, matching the total at London 2012 and just two behind the record set in Rio five years ago.

What’s happened so far?

Kenny destroyed the field as he also made history as the first British athlete to win nine Olympic medals following a silver in the team sprint on Tuesday.

It was a breathtaking performance by Kenny, who said of his gold collection: “They are all special, they are all different, and they are all really hard to get.”

Welsh boxer Price then won the women’s middleweight final after bossing her opponent from the first bell, while Ireland’s Kellie Harrington earlier clinched lightweight gold after beating Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira on points.

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge defended his Olympic marathon title, claiming victory in Sapporo. Great Britain’s Callum Hawkins and Ben Connor were among 29 runners forced to pull out in the hot conditions, while Chris Thompson finished 54th.

Picture of the day

An emotional Kellie Harrington after winning boxing gold for Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)

Social media moment

KING OF THE KEIRIN!!! 🤯🤯🤯 JASON KENNY WINS HIS SEVENTH OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/N4GsRdpbTg — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 8, 2021

What’s still to come?

The Olympics Closing Ceremony brings out all the feels! ❤️ We reminisce and look back at how past Games came to an end. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/SW9QM0R4Wk — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

Sixteen days after Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Tokyo Olympic flame, so the curtain was set to fall on a Games like no other.

The coronavirus pandemic meant no crowds at any venue in Tokyo amid a city-wide state of emergency, but athletes across 46 sports delivered some unforgettable action that made the Olympics a brilliant sporting showcase.

The closing ceremony is under way from 1200BST at the Olympic Stadium, when the baton will pass to Paris 2024.