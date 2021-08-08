Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Laura Kenny to carry flag for Team GB at Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 8.15am Updated: August 8 2021, 8.29am
Laura Kenny will carry the flag for Team GB at the closing ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Laura Kenny has been selected as Great Britain’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo.

Kenny claimed her fifth Olympic title and became the first British woman to win gold at three successive Games after victory in the women’s Madison alongside Katie Archibald.

Kenny said: “It’s an absolute honour to be selected as the Team GB flag bearer for the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony, and it rounds off my Games experience.

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny with their gold medals
Laura Kenny (right) with Katie Archibald after winning Madison gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The past 18 months have been tough for everyone, and I really hope me and my Team GB team-mates have given the nation something to celebrate.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in that I am now Britain’s most successful female athlete, all I know is that I’ve worked so hard to be here and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends and everyone at British Cycling.”

