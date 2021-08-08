Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Laura and Jason Kenny race ahead in record books – the power couple in numbers

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 9.27am
Laura and Jason Kenny (Danny Lawson/PA)
Laura and Jason Kenny (Danny Lawson/PA)

Laura and Jason Kenny have taken their combined tally of Olympic gold medals to 12 during Tokyo 2020, cementing their positions as Great Britain’s most successful competitors at the Games.

Madison success with Katie Archibald was Laura’s fifth Olympic title and preceded Jason’s final-day triumph in the keirin to take his personal golden haul to seven.

With another three silvers between them, they top the ranks of their country’s female and male medallists respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the pair’s achievements on the biggest stage.

Laura Kenny

Britain’s most successful female Olympians
(PA Graphic)

Having been forced to settle for silver in the women’s team pursuit – the first time she had entered an Olympic event and not won gold – Laura Kenny added to her lead among British women with her fifth gold.

That also made her the first British woman to win gold at three separate Games, after Jade Jones, Charlotte Dujardin and Helen Glover all missed the chance to do so. Kenny and Dujardin are now the only British women to win multiple medals at three straight Games.

Laura Kenny, right, and Charlotte Dujardin
Laura Kenny, right, and Charlotte Dujardin have set new records in Tokyo (Steve Parsons/Danny Lawson/PA)

Kenny had won the team pursuit and omnium double at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, but she missed an opportunity to move clear of Dujardin in the overall medal count when she finished sixth in the omnium this time around.

Both women have won their fifth and sixth Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020, Dujardin with bronze in both the individual and team dressage to go with three golds and a silver from the last two Games.

Jason Kenny

Britain’s most successful male Olympians
(PA Graphic)

Three previous Olympics brought six gold medals and one silver for Jason Kenny to put his name right at the top of Britain’s list of most successful Olympians with an identical record to Sir Chris Hoy.

His team sprint silver in Japan broke the tie and took him alongside another fellow cyclist, Sir Bradley Wiggins, with eight total medals. Wiggins boasts five gold medals, a silver and two bronze.

Sir Chris Hoy, left, and Jason Kenny
Sir Chris Hoy, left, and Jason Kenny were team-mates at Beijing 2008 (John Giles/PA)

Hoy and Kenny rode together in the team sprint to win gold in 2008 and 2012. Kenny also won the individual sprint in London, upgrading his silver behind Hoy four years previously, and went one better at Rio 2016 by adding the keirin for a golden treble.

Jason finished only eighth in the individual sprint this time around but recovered from concerns about his form to claim gold in the keirin on Sunday and move clear of Wiggins as Britain’s most decorated Olympian with nine medals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier