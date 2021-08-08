Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
You don’t represent Leicester – Ian Wright condemns ‘disgraceful’ fan behaviour

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 11.03am
TV pundit Ian Wright has hit out at some Leicester fans (Nick Potts/PA)
Ian Wright has hit out at the “disgraceful behaviour” of some Leicester fans after claiming he and fellow TV pundit Roy Keane were the targets of abuse during Saturday’s Community Shield match.

The former Arsenal and England striker revealed he and ex-Manchester United and Republic of Ireland skipper Keane found themselves in the firing line at Wembley, where they were working for ITV during the Foxes’ 1-0 win over Manchester City.

In a video posted on his Twitter account to clarify comments made on air, Wright said: “Let me just clear that up because obviously Leicester fans know how much respect I’ve got for them and their owners and constantly bigging up Leicester and what they do.

“But I’ve got to say, where we were today doing the punditry from the gantry where we were, some of those Leicester fans, what they were doing, calling Roy ‘Irish c’, mouthing the words to me – they know what words they were mouthing to me – you let yourselves down, bro, big time.

“I’m really disappointed on what was a fantastic day for Leicester City fans. Those fans in front of those kids, throwing the stuff down, what they were doing, mouthing and shouting what they were shouting, disgraceful behaviour, man.

“Leicester, you shouldn’t be acting like that, certain fans. You don’t represent Leicester.”

The FA Cup winners were quick to respond in a reply to Wright from their official Twitter account.

It said: “Thank you for not letting this pass, @IanWright0. We’d welcome your help in identifying those involved so they can be held to account.

“We wholeheartedly condemn all forms of discrimination.”

