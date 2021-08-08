Duncan Scott among British athletes to set new Olympic markers in Tokyo

Several Team GB medallists set new Olympic landmarks in various sports at the Tokyo Games.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the records set over the past three weeks.

Duncan Scott

Team GBs most decorated athlete at a single games 🥇🥈🥈🥈 A huge thank you for all the amazing messages, the support has been unreal 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/2tzfhegAcO — Duncan Scott (@Dunks_Scott) August 2, 2021

Four medals in one Olympics

Swimmer Scott followed champion Tom Dean home for silver in a British one-two in the 200 metres freestyle before the pair teamed up with James Guy and Matt Richards – plus Calum Jarvis in the heats – to win 4x200m relay gold the following day. Medley silvers over 200m individually and in the 4x100m relay made Scott the first Briton to win four medals at a single Olympics.

Jason Kenny

Jason Kenny won his seventh Olympic gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Britain’s most successful Olympian

Kenny’s silver medal in the team sprint was his eighth at the Olympics, moving him level with Sir Bradley Wiggins for the most by a British competitor and nudging him ahead of Sir Chris Hoy as Britain’s most successful Olympian – with two silvers to Hoy’s one to go with their six golds each. Kenny then added gold in the keirin on the final day of the Games to move clear of Wiggins with nine Olympic medals to his name.

Laura Kenny

Laura Kenny, right, won madison gold with Katie Archibald (Danny Lawson/PA)

Britain’s most successful female Olympian

Jason’s wife and fellow cyclist holds top spot among female British Olympians after winning her fifth Olympic gold in the Madison, to go with silver in the team pursuit. Only her husband and fellow cyclists Wiggins and Hoy have more total medals for Britain.

Charlotte Dujardin

Charlotte Dujardin added two bronze medals on Gio, left, to her haul with Valegro, right (Ben Birchall/PA)

Six Olympic medals

The equestrian star won individual and team gold at London 2012 and defended her solo title in Rio four years later, adding team silver to give her four medals to her name as she arrived in Tokyo. Riding a new horse, Gio, after the retirement of her previous Olympic mount Valegro, Dujardin won bronze in both events this summer to precede Laura Kenny as the only British women with multiple medals at three straight Games and six in total.

Hannah Mills

Most successful female Olympic sailor

Sailing with a new partner in Eilidh McIntyre, Mills defended the 470 gold medal she won with Saskia Clark in Rio and joined the elite group of double Olympic champions in women’s sailing. Having also won silver with Clark at London 2012, Mills is clear of the pack. Italian windsurfer Alessandra Sensini won four Olympic medals but with only one gold among them.

Sky Brown

Sky Brown is an Olympic medallist aged only 13 (Adam Davy/PA)

Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist

Aged 13 years and 28 days, the skateboard prodigy replaced swimmer Sarah Hardcastle as Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist – Hardcastle was 15 when she won a silver and a bronze in 1984 in Los Angeles. Remarkably, Brown was beaten to silver by the even younger Japanese skater Kokona Hiraki, 12.