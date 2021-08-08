Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Olympic history maker Jason Kenny deserves knighthood, old school says

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 1.34pm
Great Britain’s Jason Kenny celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin Finals 1-6 at the Izu Velodrome (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jason Kenny’s old school said he deserves a knighthood after becoming the most decorated British Olympian in history.

A win on Sunday gave 33-year-old Kenny a seventh Olympic gold medal, moving him one ahead of former British cycling great Sir Chris Hoy.

Jason, who now has nine Olympic medals, is one half of an Olympic power couple as he is married to Laura Kenny – Great Britain’s most successful female athlete with five golds.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Package
Great Britain’s Jason Kenny celebrates with the gold medal in the Men’s Keirin Finals (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mount St Joseph Catholic school in Bolton has passed on its congratulations to its former pupil.

Headteacher Alex Devany said: “Everyone at Mount St Joseph is absolutely delighted with Jason’s phenomenal achievement of becoming Great Britain’s most-decorated Olympian, after winning his seventh gold medal this morning in the men’s keirin at Tokyo 2020.

“We are immensely proud of all his achievements and we have thoroughly enjoyed watching him thrive and succeed over the years since he left school in 2004, from Beijing back in 2008, then in London, Rio and now Tokyo.

(PA Graphics)

“He is a fantastic ambassador and role model for sport, for cycling and for our MSJ community, inspiring us all with his passion for cycling, his sheer determination, perseverance, resilience, humility and extremely calm manner – he is truly amazing!

“We think he definitely deserves a knighthood alongside Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Bradley Wiggins!

“As a school we feel honoured that Jason has praised staff at Mount St Joseph for encouraging his passion for the sport and we look forward to being able to congratulate him on his return.”

