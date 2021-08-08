Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Liverpool apologise over ticket issues for Bilbao friendly

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 5.55pm
Liverpool have apologised for the long delays fans experienced in gaining entry to Anfield for the friendly against Athletic Bilbao (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Liverpool have apologised to supporters after the implementation of a new electronic ticketing system caused huge queues at Anfield and forced a 30-minute delay in the friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

The fixture was the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic the ground had hosted a full house and it was also a test of the new smartphone-only NFC (near field communication) technology.

Inevitably there were teething problems with hundreds of fans trying to get into the Kop snaking around the Main Stand and also down Walton Breck Road.

The majority appeared to make it inside for the new 4.30pm start time.

“We apologise wholeheartedly to all fans impacted by the delayed entry into Anfield today. This was due to issues relating to access processes and matchday operations,” said a Liverpool statement.

“We understand how frustrating this has been for our supporters, who have been looking forward to getting back into Anfield.

“We will be doing a full debrief of today’s entry process to identify why the system was slower than expected and will endeavour to ensure such issues are addressed ahead of Monday night’s match against Osasuna.

“We thank supporters for their patience and understanding.”

