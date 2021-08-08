Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Olympics come to an end and Lionel Messi says goodbye – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 6.09pm
The Olympics finished and Lionel Messi bid farewell to Barcelona (Martin Rickett/Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.

Olympics

Jason Kenny became TeamGB’s Britain’s most successful Olympian.

And received Sir Chris Hoy’s blessing after he surpassed the Scot.

Nicola Adams hailed Olympic middleweight champion Lauren Price.

The boxing ended on a high.

Great Britain said goodbye to Tokyo.

As did Hoy.

Dan Walker already had one eye on Paris 2024.

While the Paralympics are only 16 days away.

Golfer Sergio Garcia praised Spain’s efforts in Japan.

Football

Lionel Messi made an emotional farewell at Barcelona.

Leicester were still celebrating Saturday’s Community Shield victory.

Manchester City recapped on Jack Grealish’s debut, despite defeat.

The Premier League turned the clock back.

As did Chelsea.

Happy 30th birthday to Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

West Ham birthday boys.

Jesse Lingard was feeling better after contracting Covid.

Paul Pogba was getting excited.

Formula One

Happy 68th birthday to 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell.

Cricket

There was rain at the cricket.

Happy birthday former Middlesex and England seamer Angus Fraser.

Rugby union

Happy Birthday Toby Flood.

KP had his say on the Lions tour.

While the Lions picked themselves up after Saturday’s series defeat.

