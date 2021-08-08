Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Double blow for Alex Hales as batter proves he can take the pain as Rockets lose

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 11.25pm
Alex Hales had a night to forget (David Davies/PA)
Getting struck in the groin by a cricket ball has got to hurt.

Incredibly, Trent Rockets batter Alex Hales endured that pain twice in as many deliveries in Sunday’s Hundred clash with Oval Invincibles.

The 32-year-old was facing bowler Reece Topley when the ball made contact with his groin and he immediately hit the floor in agony.

Hales was pounding the ground in obvious discomfort but finally managed to shake it off, showing balls of steel to continue.

From Topley’s very next ball, the Nottinghamshire batter managed to repeat the feat.

There was very little sympathy for Hales in the Kia Oval, with footage showing Topley openly laughing, the crowd enjoying the moment and even umpire Nigel Llong stifling laughter.

And Hales’ team-mate Sam Cook also saw the funny side, saying after the match: “I think Alex Hales is still rolling around in the changing room. To get one in that area is bad enough but to get two in a row is tough. He’s talking to us with a high voice!”

