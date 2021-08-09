Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Southampton agree fee for Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong after Danny Ings departure

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 12.01pm
Adam Armstrong looks set to leave Blackburn for Southampton after the two clubs agreed a fee for the striker. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Southampton have made their first move to fill the void left by the sale of Danny Ings after agreeing a fee with Blackburn for striker Adam Armstrong.

The 24-year-old sat out Blackburn’s season-opening 2-1 Championship win over Swansea on Saturday as his future continues to be thrashed out.

After a fine goalscoring return last season, the former England Under-21 international has reportedly attracted plenty of Premier League attention.

Armstrong started his career at Newcastle - who will be due a portion of the fee paid by Southampton.
Armstrong started his career at Newcastle – who will be due a portion of the fee paid by Southampton. (Adam Davy/PA)

The PA news agency understands Southampton have now struck a deal with Rovers, with Armstrong set for his medical on the south coast on Tuesday.

Armstrong came through the ranks at Newcastle before leaving for Ewood Park on a permanent deal in 2018.

It is understood Newcastle are in line for a slice of the fee as part of his sale to Blackburn three years ago.

The move, reportedly worth up to £15million, comes after Saints sold Ings – who scored 12 Premier League goals last season – to Aston Villa last week.

Armstrong made 15 top-flight appearances for Newcastle earlier in his career but went on to spend time out on loan at Coventry, Barnsley and Bolton.

He was then on loan at Blackburn for the 2017/18 campaign, completing a permanent transfer the following summer.

Blackburn finished 15th last season but Armstrong ended the Championship campaign with 28 goals, only bettered by Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

