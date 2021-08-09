George Lapslie set for Mansfield return

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has hinted he will make changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Preston.

Clough confirmed that last year’s Player of the Season, George Lapslie, will play after recovering from a thigh problem.

However, the Stags will still be without injured duo Elliott Hewitt and Harry Charsley.

Debutant striker Oliver Hawkins scored his first goal for the club as Mansfield beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 in their opening Sky Bet League Two match and he could lead the line once again.

Preston will be without goalkeeper Declan Rudd as the club follow concussion protocols.

Rudd sustained a head injury challenging for the ball in North End’s 4-1 defeat to Hull on the first Saturday of the Championship season, with Daniel Iversen coming on to replace him between the sticks.

Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire have returned to training and are available for selection after their self-isolation period ended.

The Lilywhites will be without midfielder Tom Bayliss, who is still isolating.