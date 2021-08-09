Danilo Orsi eyeing Harrogate debut against Rochdale in League Cup

Danilo Orsi will hope to make his debut for Harrogate against Rochdale in the EFL Cup.

The forward, a summer signing from Maidenhead, was the only new arrival to miss out on Saturday as the Sulphurites began their League Two campaign with victory against Dale.

Boss Simon Weaver once more has a fully-fit squad as Harrogate prepare to host a Carabao Cup tie for the first time, having been drawn away at Tranmere last season following promotion to the Football League.

Lewis Page could make his full debut after a substitute appearance at the weekend, while Lloyd Kerry is also an option for Weaver.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has a few players with “knocks, bumps and bruises” following the opening game.

Abraham Odoh was forced off with what has been described as an impact injury and he looks set to miss out.

Eoghan O’Connell (Achilles) and Jimmy Keohane (shoulder) were absent on Saturday with pre-existing problems.

O’Connell could be involved on Tuesday night but the trip to Crawley at the weekend is also a possibility for his return.