Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lee Bowyer set to ring the changes for Birmingham’s cup clash

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 2.53pm
Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could ring the changes for their Carabao Cup clash with Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer is likely to make a number of changes to his side for the Carabao Cup first-round visit of Colchester.

Blues opened their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 win at recently-relegated Sheffield United but many of the side are likely to be rotated.

Chelsea loanee Juan Castillo could make his full debut after coming off the bench on Saturday, while fellow new arrival Chuks Aneke will be pushing for his maiden appearance.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge missed the Blades game through illness and could be back, while Dion Sanderson is again likely to be absent with a knock.

League Two Colchester drew 0-0 at Carlisle on Saturday.

Like his Birmingham counterpart, U’s boss Hayden Mullins is expected to shuffle his pack.

Sylvester Jasper was a late substitute in the goalless draw and the on-loan Fulham forward could make his first start.

Goalkeeper Jake Turner joined on loan from Newcastle in time to be on the bench at the weekend and could also come in.

