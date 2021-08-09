Joey Barton to mix up his Bristol Rovers line-up for Cheltenham clash

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will use the depth of his squad for the Carabao Cup first-round clash with Cheltenham.

Barton has signalled his intention to involve those players who did not feature in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Mansfield, during which skipper Paul Coutts was sent off.

Strikers Brett Pitman (ankle) and Aaron Collins (thigh) are unlikely to be involved and defender Trevor Clarke (groin) is out, while Sam Nicholson, Sam Finley and Alex Rodman will play in a training game on Tuesday afternoon as they step up their respective bids for match fitness.

However, defender Alfie Kilgour is expected to return to contention following his recovery from a non-Covid-related virus.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff, a former team-mate of Barton’s at Burnley, has indicated he will make changes following Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at Crewe.

Duff included only a single debutant – goalkeeper Owen Evans – in his team at the weekend, with nine of the starting line-up having been involved in the 4-1 League Two championship-winning victory over Harrogate on the final day of last season.

Defender Ben Tozer, who played every minute of that campaign, was an unused substitute after a Covid-19 lay-off and like striker George Lloyd, who came off the bench on Saturday with 10 minutes remaining, will hope to be involved at the Memorial Stadium.

Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry and Leicester counterpart Callum Wright, who are both on loan at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, could be handed first competitive appearances for the club.