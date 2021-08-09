Kieffer Moore could make first start of season as Cardiff host Sutton

Cardiff could hand a first start of the season to Kieffer Moore for their Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sutton.

The Wales striker missed pre-season due to Covid but came off the bench in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship draw at home to Barnsley.

If Moore does come in it is likely to be as one of several changes made by Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy.

With the likes of Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell and Kieron Evans missing for the hosts, McCarthy could look to some of Cardiff’s youngsters to make up the numbers.

Sutton’s first-ever League Cup tie comes on the back of a painful EFL debut.

Matt Gray’s side looked set for a point at Forest Green only to concede in the last minute to lose 2-1.

There are a plethora of new signings waiting in the wings to make their full debuts with Joe Kizzi and Alistair Smith unused substitutes in the weekend defeat.

Ricky Korboa and Richie Bennett came off the bench the New Lawn and will be keen to start this time out.