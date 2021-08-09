Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kieffer Moore could make first start of season as Cardiff host Sutton

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 3.22pm
Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore missed all of pre-season after contracting Covid (Simon Galloway/PA)
Cardiff could hand a first start of the season to Kieffer Moore for their Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sutton.

The Wales striker missed pre-season due to Covid but came off the bench in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship draw at home to Barnsley.

If Moore does come in it is likely to be as one of several changes made by Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy.

With the likes of Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell and Kieron Evans missing for the hosts, McCarthy could look to some of Cardiff’s youngsters to make up the numbers.

Sutton’s first-ever League Cup tie comes on the back of a painful EFL debut.

Matt Gray’s side looked set for a point at Forest Green only to concede in the last minute to lose 2-1.

There are a plethora of new signings waiting in the wings to make their full debuts with Joe Kizzi and Alistair Smith unused substitutes in the weekend defeat.

Ricky Korboa and Richie Bennett came off the bench the New Lawn and will be keen to start this time out.

