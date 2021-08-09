Lucas Covolan suspended for Port Vale’s clash with Sunderland

Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for their Carabao Cup clash against Sunderland.

Covolan was sent off for a challenge on Nicke Kabamba in the second half of the Valiants’ 1-0 defeat against Northampton on Saturday.

Manager Darrell Clarke also revealed there are “one or two” injury problems from the Cobblers game.

Defender James Gibbons is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the end of last season.

Sunderland have almost a full-strength squad to choose from.

Teenage centre-half Callum Doyle, on loan from Manchester City, was praised for his performance as the Black Cats beat Wigan 2-1 at the weekend.

And Sunderland could turn to more of their younger players at Vale Park.

Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton have looked solid, but there could also be chances for Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes to provide a selection headache for boss Lee Johnson.