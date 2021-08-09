Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021
Lucas Covolan suspended for Port Vale’s clash with Sunderland

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 3.36pm
Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (centre) after his dismissal against Northampton at the weekend (Nigel French/PA)
Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (centre) after his dismissal against Northampton at the weekend (Nigel French/PA)

Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for their Carabao Cup clash against Sunderland.

Covolan was sent off for a challenge on Nicke Kabamba in the second half of the Valiants’ 1-0 defeat against Northampton on Saturday.

Manager Darrell Clarke also revealed there are “one or two” injury problems from the Cobblers game.

Defender James Gibbons is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the end of last season.

Sunderland have almost a full-strength squad to choose from.

Teenage centre-half Callum Doyle, on loan from Manchester City, was praised for his performance as the Black Cats beat Wigan 2-1 at the weekend.

And Sunderland could turn to more of their younger players at Vale Park.

Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton have looked solid, but there could also be chances for Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes to provide a selection headache for boss Lee Johnson.

