Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

No worries for Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 3.51pm
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will shuffle his pack for the Carabao first-round clash with Swindon (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner has no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with League Two Swindon.

The U’s emerged from their 1-1 League One draw with Oxford on Saturday with a clean bill of health and Bonner intends to hand chances to those members of his squad who played lesser roles at the weekend.

Midfielder Adam May and striker Sam Smith were used from the bench, while Will Mannion, Harvey Knibbs, Jubril Okedina, Ben Worman and Harrison Dunk were kept in reserve and they will all hope for a taste of the action.

Brighton loanee Jensen Weir was due to return to training on Monday after injury, as were Jack Lankester and Leon Davies, although they remain some way from match fitness.

Swindon will have midfielder Louis Reed available for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Free agent Reed signed for the Robins on Friday, but too late to be included in the League Two opener at Scunthorpe and is now available to head coach Ben Garner.

On-loan right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden came off in the final 10 minutes in the win against the Iron and will be assessed.

If Kesler-Hayden misses out, then Romoney Crichlow will come in at left-back with Rob Hunt switching to the right. Akin Odimayo remains sidelined due to Covid-19 protocols.

