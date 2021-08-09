Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell set for Hartlepool debut

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 4.18pm
Jonathan Mitchell is expected to make his Hartlepool debut against Crewe on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is expected to make his Hartlepool debut against Crewe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Mitchell joined his hometown club on a permanent deal on Friday following his release by Derby earlier this summer.

Fellow new signings, Matty Daly and Tyler Burey, are also pushing for their first starts after coming off the bench to good effect at the weekend.

Pools marked their return to the English Football League with a 1-0 win over Crawley on Saturday and manager Dave Challinor will hope their momentum can carry forward into the cup.

Crewe manager David Artell has confirmed he will not make wholesale changes to his line-up.

The Alex started the season with a 1-1 draw against Cheltenham and with a fairly new side, Artell is looking to “work on partnerships and relationships” in the cup clash.

He added: “We will try and come up with the best way to get a result and the best way we can utilise the squad.”

Goalkeeper Will Jaskelainen has been recovering from Covid and it remains to be seen whether he is involved.

