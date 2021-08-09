Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell set for Hartlepool debut

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is expected to make his Hartlepool debut against Crewe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Mitchell joined his hometown club on a permanent deal on Friday following his release by Derby earlier this summer.

Fellow new signings, Matty Daly and Tyler Burey, are also pushing for their first starts after coming off the bench to good effect at the weekend.

Pools marked their return to the English Football League with a 1-0 win over Crawley on Saturday and manager Dave Challinor will hope their momentum can carry forward into the cup.

Crewe manager David Artell has confirmed he will not make wholesale changes to his line-up.

The Alex started the season with a 1-1 draw against Cheltenham and with a fairly new side, Artell is looking to “work on partnerships and relationships” in the cup clash.

He added: “We will try and come up with the best way to get a result and the best way we can utilise the squad.”

Goalkeeper Will Jaskelainen has been recovering from Covid and it remains to be seen whether he is involved.