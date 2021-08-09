Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Youth and experience in contention for Charlton against AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 4.18pm
Charlton midfielder Ben Watson could start against Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup (Steve Paston/PA)
Charlton manager Nigel Adkins could turn to both experience and youth for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round tie against League One rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Twenty-year-old Charles Clayden was handed a senior debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, while fellow youngsters Nathan Harness, Ayodeji Elerewe, Hady Ghandour and Josh Davison were unused from the bench.

Vastly experienced defender Jason Pearce and 36-year-old midfielder Ben Watson also failed to make it on to the pitch, and all six will hope to force their way into Adkins’ thinking.

Summer signings Craig MacGillivray, Sean Clare and George Dobson were all handed competitive debuts against the Owls.

Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson could take the opportunity to blood more of his newcomers.

Former Bristol Rovers midfielder Luke McCormick was the only one of the club’s eight new arrivals to start Saturday’s 2-1 win at Doncaster, and capped his debut with the winning goal.

Brentford loanee Aaron Pressley and midfielder George Marsh were both used as substitutes and will hope for first starts against the Addicks.

Keeper Zaki Oualah and defender Henry Lawrence, on loan from Chelsea, were named among the substitutes and could come into contention.

