Youth and experience in contention for Charlton against AFC Wimbledon

Charlton manager Nigel Adkins could turn to both experience and youth for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round tie against League One rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Twenty-year-old Charles Clayden was handed a senior debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, while fellow youngsters Nathan Harness, Ayodeji Elerewe, Hady Ghandour and Josh Davison were unused from the bench.

Vastly experienced defender Jason Pearce and 36-year-old midfielder Ben Watson also failed to make it on to the pitch, and all six will hope to force their way into Adkins’ thinking.

Summer signings Craig MacGillivray, Sean Clare and George Dobson were all handed competitive debuts against the Owls.

Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson could take the opportunity to blood more of his newcomers.

Former Bristol Rovers midfielder Luke McCormick was the only one of the club’s eight new arrivals to start Saturday’s 2-1 win at Doncaster, and capped his debut with the winning goal.

Brentford loanee Aaron Pressley and midfielder George Marsh were both used as substitutes and will hope for first starts against the Addicks.

Keeper Zaki Oualah and defender Henry Lawrence, on loan from Chelsea, were named among the substitutes and could come into contention.