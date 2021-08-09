Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Injury-hit Exeter to take no risks against Wycombe

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 4.32pm
Exeter manager Matt Taylor plans to make changes for the Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe (Tim Markland/PA)
Exeter manager Matt Taylor plans to make changes for the Carabao Cup visit of Sky Bet League One Wycombe.

Taylor admitted his players were “out on their feet” after Saturday’s goalless draw against Bradford and, with four first-teamers already out injured, he will not be taking any risks against higher-placed opposition.

Josh Coley (groin), Sam Stubbs (knee), Alex Hartridge (fitness) and Archie Collins (knee) are all still ruled out.

Captain Matt Jay (ankle) and new signing Pierce Sweeney both played at the weekend despite injuries in the preceding days.

Wycombe midfielder David Wheeler will miss the tie as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, which prevented his participation in the weekend win over Accrington.

Midfielders Dominic Gape and Curtis Thompson are both still out injured.

Last week’s three new signings, goalkeeper Tyla Dickinson, defender Max Ram and Gibraltar international Tjay de Barr, will hope to make the squad for the first time.

Sullay Kaikai, who joined from Blackpool in the summer and was an unused substitute at the weekend, is also looking to make his debut.

