Injury-hit Exeter to take no risks against Wycombe

Exeter manager Matt Taylor plans to make changes for the Carabao Cup visit of Sky Bet League One Wycombe.

Taylor admitted his players were “out on their feet” after Saturday’s goalless draw against Bradford and, with four first-teamers already out injured, he will not be taking any risks against higher-placed opposition.

Josh Coley (groin), Sam Stubbs (knee), Alex Hartridge (fitness) and Archie Collins (knee) are all still ruled out.

Captain Matt Jay (ankle) and new signing Pierce Sweeney both played at the weekend despite injuries in the preceding days.

Wycombe midfielder David Wheeler will miss the tie as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, which prevented his participation in the weekend win over Accrington.

Midfielders Dominic Gape and Curtis Thompson are both still out injured.

Last week’s three new signings, goalkeeper Tyla Dickinson, defender Max Ram and Gibraltar international Tjay de Barr, will hope to make the squad for the first time.

Sullay Kaikai, who joined from Blackpool in the summer and was an unused substitute at the weekend, is also looking to make his debut.