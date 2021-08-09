Declan John to miss Bolton’s clash with Barnsley

Bolton are without defender Declan John for the visit of Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The 26-year-old suffered a knock in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with MK Dons in Sky Bet League One.

Summer signing Will Aimson is not yet ready to feature due to a groin injury.

Manager Ian Evatt has indicated that Kieran Lee and Ricardo Santos are likely to come into his starting line-up after being on the bench at the weekend.

Markus Schopp is looking for his first win as Barnsley manager after a draw at Cardiff at the weekend.

The Austrian has said he is likely to make a number of changes for the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Obbi Oulare, Aaron Leya Iseka, Devante Cole and Herbie Kane, who were not involved at the weekend, could all come into contention.

Defender Mads Andersen remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.