Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Oldham hoping for boost ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Tranmere

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 5.18pm
Keith Curle’s is hoping to have some players back (Tim Markland/PA)
Keith Curle’s is hoping to have some players back (Tim Markland/PA)

Oldham are hoping to have more players available for their Carabao Cup clash against Tranmere.

Due to Covid-19 protocols and self-isolation, the Latics were without some of their first-team players in their League Two opening-day fixture against Newport, which they lost 1-0.

Oldham made several signings on Saturday, including goalkeeper Danny Rogers, midfielders Ousseynou Cisse and Jamie Bowden plus striker Jacob Blyth.

They were put straight into the side, and could play their second game against Rovers.

Tranmere will be without suspended midfielder Chris Merrie.

Merrie was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Tyrese Shade during their 1-0 win against Walsall in their League Two season opener.

Callum McManaman looks to be the dangerman for Tranmere after scoring the only goal in Saturday’s game.

Rovers will be without club captain Scott Davies, who is still out of action with an Achilles injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier