Rory Holden faces late check as Walsall boss Matt Taylor seeks first win

Matt Taylor is looking for his first win as Walsall manager as his side host Doncaster in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Taylor did not risk Rory Holden in Saturday’s loss at Tranmere due to an injury suffered in pre-season and the playmaker will again be checked.

Midfielder Alfie Bates, an unused substitute at the weekend after overcoming a knock, will hope for some minutes.

Defender Rollin Menayesse could make his debut after remaining on the bench at Prenton Park.

Richie Wellens, also seeking his first win, will consider the make-up of his Doncaster side after handing out 10 debuts in the defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

He remains without three key players due to injury.

Last season’s top goalscorer Fejiri Okenabirhie is still out with a long-term Achilles problem.

Wingers Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula are not yet ready to return from ankle issues.