Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson set to miss Blackburn-Morecambe clash

Blackburn are expected to be without Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson when they host Morecambe in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The duo are not expected to be fit in time to feature in the clash after missing Saturday’s season opener against Swansea.

However, manager Tony Mowbray has no new injury concerns to deal with following their Sky Bet Championship curtain-raiser.

Rovers are set to be without Adam Armstrong as he nears a move to Southampton.

Morecambe could choose to rotate their squad after making 15 new signings ahead of the start of the season.

Striker Jonathan Obika is one of the new arrivals, but he has sustained a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined until 2022.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake missed Morecambe’s last pre-season friendly and the opening match of the season and remains a doubt for the trip to Blackburn.

Ryan Delaney, meanwhile, was forced off with a knock after half an hour of Saturday’s draw with Ipswich.