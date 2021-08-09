Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021
Sport

Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson set to miss Blackburn-Morecambe clash

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 5.41pm
Blackburn could be without Bradley Johnson for the game against Morecambe (Nick Potts/PA)
Blackburn could be without Bradley Johnson for the game against Morecambe (Nick Potts/PA)

Blackburn are expected to be without Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson when they host Morecambe in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The duo are not expected to be fit in time to feature in the clash after missing Saturday’s season opener against Swansea.

However, manager Tony Mowbray has no new injury concerns to deal with following their Sky Bet Championship curtain-raiser.

Rovers are set to be without Adam Armstrong as he nears a move to Southampton.

Morecambe could choose to rotate their squad after making 15 new signings ahead of the start of the season.

Striker Jonathan Obika is one of the new arrivals, but he has sustained a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined until 2022.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake missed Morecambe’s last pre-season friendly and the opening match of the season and remains a doubt for the trip to Blackburn.

Ryan Delaney, meanwhile, was forced off with a knock after half an hour of Saturday’s draw with Ipswich.

