Hibernian winger Jamie Murphy hoping for more European nights

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 5.59pm
Jamie Murphy is gunning for more European games (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian winger Jamie Murphy is relishing the extra workload European football brings.

Hibs have so far balanced the dual demands in style, topping the cinch Premiership after two matches after following up their opening win at Motherwell with a 3-0 victory over Ross County on Sunday.

Jack Ross and his side now travel to Croatia on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie with Rijeka following a 1-1 draw at Easter Road last week.

Murphy is determined to secure further fixture demands as Hibs chase a place in the play-offs.

The former Brighton and Sheffield United player told Hibs TV: “I’m a big fan of playing twice a week, I have been used to it from playing down south quite a lot, so the more the merrier.

“This club should be having European nights like this. We are all looking forward to it, I’m sure the fans are looking forward to it, and we have nothing to fear.

“We put in a good performance on Thursday and were unlucky not to get the win in the end. So we are going to go out there and give it everything we have got.”

